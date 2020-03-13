Free COVID-19 testing and treatment gauranteed for New Mexicans

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal has issued an emergency rule prohibiting health insurers from imposing cost sharing, including copays, coinsurance and deductibles, for testing and health care services related to COVID-19.
“Gov. Lujan Grisham has made clear that New Mexico will take aggressive, proactive steps to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19. A key part of that strategy is ensuring access to free, high-quality care, including testing and treatment,” said Superintendent Toal. “We thank New Mexico insurers for cooperating with OSI in the formulation of this rule.”
Superindential Toal also issued two orders during this public health emergency:
The Superintendent of Insurance does not have jurisdiction over large employers who "self-insure," including the State of New Mexico's state employee health plan. However, the state employee health plan will follow the same policies set forth by Superintendent Toal.
If consumers believe they have been unfairly billed for testing or treatment of COVID-19, they should contact the OSI Managed Health Care Bureau at 1-855-427-5674.
