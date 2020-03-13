Free COVID-19 testing and treatment gauranteed for New Mexicans | KOB 4
Free COVID-19 testing and treatment gauranteed for New Mexicans

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 13, 2020 09:49 AM
Created: March 13, 2020 09:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal has issued an emergency rule prohibiting health insurers from imposing cost sharing, including copays, coinsurance and deductibles, for testing and health care services related to COVID-19. 

“Gov. Lujan Grisham has made clear that New Mexico will take aggressive, proactive steps to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19. A key part of that strategy is ensuring access to free, high-quality care, including testing and treatment,” said Superintendent Toal. “We thank New Mexico insurers for cooperating with OSI in the formulation of this rule.”

Superindential Toal also issued two orders during this public health emergency: 

  • The first order requires insurers providing major medical coverage and insurers providing limited benefits coverage to notify their members whether and to what extent their policies cover testing and health care services related to COVID-19. Additionally, if an insurer only offers limited coverage, they must notify their members of available full coverage options.
  • The second order requires limited benefit plans (such as workers compensation and automobile medical payment insurance) to provide notice to their members that their plans do not provide comprehensive medical coverage and to give members information on where they should go to check on their eligibility to apply for and obtain such coverage.

The Superintendent of Insurance does not have jurisdiction over large employers who "self-insure," including the State of New Mexico's state employee health plan. However, the state employee health plan will follow the same policies set forth by Superintendent Toal. 

If consumers believe they have been unfairly billed for testing or treatment of COVID-19, they should contact the OSI Managed Health Care Bureau at 1-855-427-5674.


