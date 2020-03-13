Free COVID-19 testing and treatment gauranteed for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal has issued an emergency rule prohibiting health insurers from imposing cost sharing, including copays, coinsurance and deductibles, for testing and health care services related to COVID-19.

“Gov. Lujan Grisham has made clear that New Mexico will take aggressive, proactive steps to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19. A key part of that strategy is ensuring access to free, high-quality care, including testing and treatment,” said Superintendent Toal. “We thank New Mexico insurers for cooperating with OSI in the formulation of this rule.”