ABQ RIDE, Sun Vans offer free Earth Day rides

Marian Camacho
April 22, 2019 10:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Passengers can catch a free ride on all ABQ RIDE fixed bus routes and Sun Vans today.

The free fares are being offered in honor of Earth Day and National Get on Board Day, which is a new promotion by the American Public Transportation Association.

“Just in time for Earth Day we are helping Burqueños lower their carbon footprint,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Effective public transit systems give residents access to all parts of our city, no matter their background. They ease traffic and they put fewer pollutants from cars into the air.”

Travelers hitching a ride on ABQ RIDE today will also have the chance to win a t-shirt, after taking a short survey.

Here's where riders can park to catch a ride today: 

• Central and Unser Transit Center, 7901 Central NW (at Unser)

• Uptown Transit Center, 2121 Indiana NE (near Coronado Center)

• Northwest Transit Center, 10401 Ellison NW

• Montaño Transit Center, 180 Montaño NW

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 22, 2019 10:13 AM
Created: April 22, 2019 06:42 AM

