Frequent visitor to Roswell UFO Festival says she's seen the mothership

“Sure enough, to the west of our house, over the top of the radio tower is what we thought it was, there was this giant mothership, stainless steel, no sound, it was huge,” she said.

Judy said things got really interesting when her husband turned on the radio.

“He found the radio station, KBZB radio, and they were announcing live on the station that they had a UFO over their radio tower, and that's what was causing all the static everyone was complaining about,” Judy said.

Despite 45 years passing, Judy said she remembers the day like it was yesterday.

"It kind of went to a 90 degree angle and slowly drifted off to the west,” she said. “And it was gone."