Friend remembers missing Albuquerque mother three years later

Guitterez spoke to her best friend, 43-year-old Angie Romero, every single day.

"She was just there for me. She was always there for me,” said Guitterez.

The last time she spoke with Romero was the last day anyone saw her alive.

"She was with her boyfriend and they were just hanging out, she wasn't feeling too good,” she said. "Told me to call her in the morning."

So when Guitterez called her and there was no answer.

"It wasn't like her. Right away, I had a bad feeling.”

According to Guitterez and the missing person's report, the last time anyone saw Romero was on Oct. 14 2018. The last person to see her was her boyfriend Daniel Sonnenberg. They were at his home on the northeast side of the Albuquerque, which is now boarded up. Worried for her friend, Guitterez went to the house to check on her.

"Her boyfriend came out and said that she wasn't there. He said that she left at four in the morning,” she said.

According to the report, Sonnenberg told police the same thing. However, when they checked neighbors' security cameras, Romero was not seen leaving at the times Sonnenberg said she did. Now three years later, Romero still hasn't been found and no one has been charged.

"It's awful. She disappeared just a couple of days before my birthday and we had plans, she was my best friend. I don't even like my birthday anymore. I don't like the month of October at all."

But Guitterez said she doesn't want anyone to forget her best friend and believes one day Romero will be found and there will be justice.

"I will never give up on Angie. I will never stop looking. She wouldn't give up on me, I won't give up on her."

KOB 4 reached out to the APD about this case and they said the investigation into Romero’s disappearance is still ongoing. But we did look more into her boyfriend's past, again, Sonnenberg is reported to be the last person who saw Romero.