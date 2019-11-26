Friends and family commemorate two year anniversary of Jeremiah Valencia's death

His body was found buried in northern New Mexico in January 2018.

“I hope it opens the eyes to not only just in the state of New Mexico but across the United States,” said Jeremiah’s aunt, Celine Miera. “I mean there's children all over that are suffering or they're hurt or they're murdered for no reason at all for being a kid. There’s no sense to that whatsoever.”

Jeremiah’s family urged people to report concerns and look out for children in the community.

“We're his voice—all he has left. We’re going to speak for him and get justice for him," Miera said.

Vigil attendees lit candles and passed around balloons with the names of children who died from child abuse.

These kids are falling through the cracks of New Mexico,” Miera said.

Two years after Jeremiah’s death, the family still waits for justice.

Trial for one of the accused suspects is set in March 2020.

“Then we can put an end to that part of it so we can start that portion of our healing,” Miera said.