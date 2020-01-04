Friends and family gather to remember city's first homicide victim of 2020

“He was there for everybody no matter what, no matter what when, where, how long he knew them, how long he knew you—it did not matter. Did not matter,” said a friend of Romero's.

Romero left behind his 3-year-old daughter Ivy.

“He looked just like her man a spitting image, spitting image of his daughter,” said Romero's friend.

“She deserves the world and her daddy was going to give it to her,” another added.

Friends and family said they want to continue Romero’s legacy of joy.

“This isn't just a memorial service, this is a celebration and everybody’s here laughing, having a good time about his memories about what he's done," said Romero's friend.