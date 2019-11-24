Friends and family gather to remember Jacqueline Vigil

A second was all it took for two people to take the life of a mother of two.

“When I got the call that morning I thought I was dreaming. I never thought I’d receive a call like that,” Dieguez said.

People who attended the vigil hope to send a message to leaders about the city’s ongoing violent crime.

“We've had enough. We're tired of repeat offenders being released back into society,” Dieguez said. “We are tired of being afraid of leaving our homes. We are tired of having to look out the windows before stepping foot outside our homes.”

Albuquerque has tied its own record for the highest number of murders this year.