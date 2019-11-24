Friends and family gather to remember Jacqueline Vigil

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The friends and family of a woman who was killed in her driveway last week held a vigil to remember her at Mariposa Basin Park Sunday.
Those who knew and loved Jacqueline Vigil held a moment of silence that lasted 72 seconds—one for each person murdered in Albuquerque this year.
“We're mourning my mom but we also wanted to share our love with the families of the victims the other 71 victims,” said Jacque’s son, Kevin Dieguez.
“It's been horrible. It's been horrible like you can't describe it. There's been days where I don't eat, I can't sleep, I just look out the window to see if there's somebody out there,” he said.
A second was all it took for two people to take the life of a mother of two.
“When I got the call that morning I thought I was dreaming. I never thought I’d receive a call like that,” Dieguez said.
People who attended the vigil hope to send a message to leaders about the city’s ongoing violent crime.
“We've had enough. We're tired of repeat offenders being released back into society,” Dieguez said. “We are tired of being afraid of leaving our homes. We are tired of having to look out the windows before stepping foot outside our homes.”
Albuquerque has tied its own record for the highest number of murders this year.
