Friends and family hold vigil for man killed three years ago

Megan Abundis
September 03, 2019 08:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— It has been three years since an angry party-goer intentionally crashed his car into a young man. The family of Devon Martinez is still struggling with that loss.

Martinez’s friends and family gathered Sunday in Cutler Park to keep the memory of Devon alive.

Martinez was killed when Joseph Perea deliberately drove into Martinez outside his friend’s house—pinning him against another car.

Perea was sentenced to six years in prison after a plea deal.

