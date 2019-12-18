Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 19, 2019 07:05 PM
Created: December 18, 2019 08:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The friends and family of a Marine who was killed over the summer are working to bring back the death penalty.
Francisco Gomez and Jeannine Willard were charged in connection to the death of Matthew Gurule.
Gurule’s body was found in a ditch in Valencia County in August. Police said he had been shot in the head four times.
Jennifer Weber, a family friend of Gurule, has been trying to bring the death penalty back to New Mexico, which was repealed in 2009.
"The fact that he was a Marine, came back to his hometown and is murdered—it just makes sense,” Weber said.
Weber said she has found some support from New Mexico lawmakers.
"I've certainly agreed to get the bill draft done and I'll want the family to take a look at it and make sure that it's something that they agree to and then we'll go ahead with it from there,” Weber said.
New Mexico Sen. Stuart Ingle has been in touch with the Gurule’s family and friends and said there is broad support for the death penalty in southeastern New Mexico.
"Anything that we can do that might make somebody think just a little bit longer before they commit the act of murder might help,” Sen. Ingle said.
Weber is also pushing for the bill to be used for people who kill those who have served in the military like Gurule.
"And it seems the crime just seems to be getting worse and worse so I think it would be a huge deterrent,” she said.
Weber said she is working to get the bill on the agenda for the upcoming legislative session, but still needs the OK from the governor’s office.
Shorter legislative sessions are typically reserved for budget-related legislation.
A spokesperson from the governor’s office said a decision on the bill has not been made yet.
