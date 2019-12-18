Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty

"The fact that he was a Marine, came back to his hometown and is murdered—it just makes sense,” Weber said.

Weber said she has found some support from New Mexico lawmakers.

"I've certainly agreed to get the bill draft done and I'll want the family to take a look at it and make sure that it's something that they agree to and then we'll go ahead with it from there,” Weber said.

New Mexico Sen. Stuart Ingle has been in touch with the Gurule’s family and friends and said there is broad support for the death penalty in southeastern New Mexico.

"Anything that we can do that might make somebody think just a little bit longer before they commit the act of murder might help,” Sen. Ingle said.

Weber is also pushing for the bill to be used for people who kill those who have served in the military like Gurule.

"And it seems the crime just seems to be getting worse and worse so I think it would be a huge deterrent,” she said.

Weber said she is working to get the bill on the agenda for the upcoming legislative session, but still needs the OK from the governor’s office.

Shorter legislative sessions are typically reserved for budget-related legislation.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office said a decision on the bill has not been made yet.