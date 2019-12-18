Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 19, 2019 07:05 PM
Created: December 18, 2019 08:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The friends and family of a Marine who was killed over the summer are working to bring back the death penalty.

Francisco Gomez and Jeannine Willard were charged in connection to the death of Matthew Gurule.

Advertisement

Gurule’s body was found in a ditch in Valencia County in August. Police said he had been shot in the head four times.

Jennifer Weber, a family friend of Gurule, has been trying to bring the death penalty back to New Mexico, which was repealed in 2009.

"The fact that he was a Marine, came back to his hometown and is murdered—it just makes sense,” Weber said.

Weber said she has found some support from New Mexico lawmakers.

"I've certainly agreed to get the bill draft done and I'll want the family to take a look at it and make sure that it's something that they agree to and then we'll go ahead with it from there,” Weber said.

New Mexico Sen. Stuart Ingle has been in touch with the Gurule’s family and friends and said there is broad support for the death penalty in southeastern New Mexico.

"Anything that we can do that might make somebody think just a little bit longer before they commit the act of murder might help,” Sen. Ingle said.

Weber is also pushing for the bill to be used for people who kill those who have served in the military like Gurule.

"And it seems the crime just seems to be getting worse and worse so I think it would be a huge deterrent,” she said.

Weber said she is working to get the bill on the agenda for the upcoming legislative session, but still needs the OK from the governor’s office.

Shorter legislative sessions are typically reserved for budget-related legislation.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office said a decision on the bill has not been made yet.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route
Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route
Police: Robber 'face-planted' into door, left DNA, arrested
Police: Robber 'face-planted' into door, left DNA, arrested
Advertisement


Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route
Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage