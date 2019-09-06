Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer

Megan Abundis
September 06, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Maria Elena Cruz's death has sent shockwaves across northern New Mexico.

Advertisement

She was an innocent victim of a crash that was caused by country music singer Kylie Ray Harris, according to the Taos County sheriff.

Cruz, 16, was a sophomore at Taos High School. 

Cruz's friends say the unexpected death is too much to bear.

"I can't accept the fact that I can't see her anymore," Alexandra Salazar said.

A memorial in Cruz's honor has been erected at her high school.

"That was her main goal-- be the best her in school that she could be," Salazar said.

The Taos County said speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The department is awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several months.

Harris was convicted of DWI in 2017. A judge ordered her to have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle. He also suspended her license. The interlock was removed in May 2018.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Created: September 06, 2019 10:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
Taos County sheriff: Country singer at fault for deadly crash
Kylie Rae Harris
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
Advertisement



Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Protecting against the Hantavirus
Protecting against the Hantavirus
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque