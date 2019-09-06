Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Megan Abundis
September 06, 2019 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Maria Elena Cruz's death has sent shockwaves across northern New Mexico.
She was an innocent victim of a crash that was caused by country music singer Kylie Ray Harris, according to the Taos County sheriff.
Cruz, 16, was a sophomore at Taos High School.
Cruz's friends say the unexpected death is too much to bear.
"I can't accept the fact that I can't see her anymore," Alexandra Salazar said.
A memorial in Cruz's honor has been erected at her high school.
"That was her main goal-- be the best her in school that she could be," Salazar said.
The Taos County said speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The department is awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several months.
Harris was convicted of DWI in 2017. A judge ordered her to have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle. He also suspended her license. The interlock was removed in May 2018.
