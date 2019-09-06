Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer

Cruz's friends say the unexpected death is too much to bear.

"I can't accept the fact that I can't see her anymore," Alexandra Salazar said.

A memorial in Cruz's honor has been erected at her high school.

"That was her main goal-- be the best her in school that she could be," Salazar said.

The Taos County said speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The department is awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several months.

Harris was convicted of DWI in 2017. A judge ordered her to have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle. He also suspended her license. The interlock was removed in May 2018.