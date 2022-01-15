'Friends of Sandia Mountains' holds annual fundraising snowshoe race

Romero is retired from the U.S. Forest Service and an active volunteer. He says since the pandemic, "the uses of the Sandias have multiplied three times."

But the pandemic is also why the Friends of the Sandia Mountains had to cancel their annual Snowshoe Race last year.

“This snowshoe race event, is our only fundraiser for the Friends of the Sandia Mountains that we have,” said Romero.

Which is why they're excited to be back this year because the $25 per racer fee, “goes directly back into the maintenance of all the facilities and trails and all the uses that occur on the mountain.”

One week from Jan. 15, you'll be able to enjoy those trails while supporting a good cause by signing up for the 5k Snowshoe Race.

“A young woman from Albuquerque, her name is Michelle Hummel, has been the winner for many years,” Romero said.

With a 5k time of under 30 minutes.

“We have a few very serious racers, they get to the front of the line.”

But this family friendly event is open to everyone. Those 13 and older can compete, with their oldest participant being 89.

“The course is in very good shape. If we get another little storm between now and then it'll be even greater but it's in very good shape.”

The deadline to sign up is Jan. 20.