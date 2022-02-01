Friends of the Sandia Mountains hosts its annual fundraiser snowshoe race

Paul Trujillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Friends of the Sandia Mountains held their 18th Sandia Snowshoe Race in January.
The race serves as an annual fundraiser for the non-profit group of friends who volunteer to maintain, protect and restore forest lands in a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to ensure the lands can continue to be used in the future.
Photojournalist Paul Trujillo was at the snowshoe race and highlighted how the Friends have fun in the sun and in the snow.
