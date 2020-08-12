Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police

Joy Wang
Updated: August 12, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 08:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friends of a man who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion are left wondering what exactly led to the confrontation.

Ken Reiss was well known in the UNM area. He was one of the owners of Carraro’s & Joe’s Place.

Advertisement

"For a young woman growing up in the UNM area in the 90s, Ken always had your back," said Kelly Martinez, a friend of Reiss'. "So, if there was somebody being untoward with you or being inappropriate with you, he was the first to jump in and to defend you."

Reiss' life came to an early Tuesday morning.

APD said Reiss called 911 to report a possible burglary in progress.

Shots were fired in the area.

APD also claims Reiss fired at least one shot at officers. At least one officer returned fire, striking Reiss. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A multi-agency task force is investigating the shooting.

"Knowing his character and his integrity, I wouldn't for a minute believe that he would ever pull a gun on police officers," Martinez said. "Why would you shoot at someone that you're counting on to help you?"

"I really hope, you know, whatever the explanation is-- I hope we get to a truth," said another one of Reiss' friend, Don Schleisman. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico wants Trump unemployment offer, says no to match
New Mexico wants Trump unemployment offer, says no to match
CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance
CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Albuquerque man wanted on federal charges under Operation Legend
Albuquerque man wanted on federal charges under Operation Legend
Advertisement


Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
APS leaders give insight into online learning
APS leaders give insight into online learning
People using, distributing fraudulent face mask exemption cards could face felony charge
People using, distributing fraudulent face mask exemption cards could face felony charge
New Mexico wants Trump unemployment offer, says no to match
New Mexico wants Trump unemployment offer, says no to match
Fact Check: Yvette Herrell's first TV ad ahead of the general election
Fact Check: Yvette Herrell's first TV ad ahead of the general election