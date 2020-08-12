Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police

Joy Wang
Updated: August 12, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 08:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friends of a man who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion are left wondering what exactly led to the confrontation.
Ken Reiss was well known in the UNM area. He was one of the owners of Carraro’s & Joe’s Place.
"For a young woman growing up in the UNM area in the 90s, Ken always had your back," said Kelly Martinez, a friend of Reiss'. "So, if there was somebody being untoward with you or being inappropriate with you, he was the first to jump in and to defend you."
Reiss' life came to an early Tuesday morning.
APD said Reiss called 911 to report a possible burglary in progress.
Shots were fired in the area.
APD also claims Reiss fired at least one shot at officers. At least one officer returned fire, striking Reiss. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A multi-agency task force is investigating the shooting.
"Knowing his character and his integrity, I wouldn't for a minute believe that he would ever pull a gun on police officers," Martinez said. "Why would you shoot at someone that you're counting on to help you?"
"I really hope, you know, whatever the explanation is-- I hope we get to a truth," said another one of Reiss' friend, Don Schleisman.
