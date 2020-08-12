Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police

APD said Reiss called 911 to report a possible burglary in progress.

Shots were fired in the area.

APD also claims Reiss fired at least one shot at officers. At least one officer returned fire, striking Reiss. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A multi-agency task force is investigating the shooting.

"Knowing his character and his integrity, I wouldn't for a minute believe that he would ever pull a gun on police officers," Martinez said. "Why would you shoot at someone that you're counting on to help you?"

"I really hope, you know, whatever the explanation is-- I hope we get to a truth," said another one of Reiss' friend, Don Schleisman.