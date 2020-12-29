From first responders to fiancés: a pandemic proposal

Souza’s boyfriend, Seferino Vigil, works as an EMT for Bernalillo County Fire Department. Back then, he had plans of proposing to Souza in a restaurant, but COVID caused a change of plans.

"Everything keeps on getting in the way," said Vigil. "But I wasn't going to let it get in the way anymore."

The global pandemic has put even more stress on first responders.

"It's been a hard time for both of us," said Vigil.

So just before Christmas, he and his firefighter buddies came up with a plan

"It had been a super busy day at work, and one of my friends told me that I needed to go help her pick up some food that one of her patients family brought for the unit," explained Souza. "So we walked down, and then we get out there, and I see the ambulance and I see the fire vehicle in front and then said 'Oh hey my boyfriend works for Bernalillo County Fire. That's their truck.’”

Little did she know, Vigil was inside waiting to pop the question.

"We're standing there, and I'm waiting and I said, ‘What are we doing?' And she said, 'Well we're actually coming to pick up a VIP patient.’” said Souza. The EMTs from the fire department comes up to me and he says, 'Are you Kelly?' and I was like, 'Yeah?' 'I need you at the back of the rig.' And I'm thinking, what in the world is going on?"

Souza went to the back of the ambulance where she saw Vigil.

"Probably a million things are going through my head. I got so scared," said Souza.

"When she approached the ambulance, it was like tunnel vision," said Vigil. "Then that tunnel opened up to just smiling and that just made it a little more easy to ask the question."

Souza was more than surprised when Vigil asked, "You know COVID's been messing up everything trying to get those accomplished. I want to ask for your hand in marriage. Be mine forever. Will you marry me?"

"Of course I will you brat," Souza responded.

"Every time I look in her eyes, my heart races. I mean I've never really felt like that before in my life," said Vigil.

"I come home crying a lot of times, and you know he's so supportive, and he listens to me, and sometimes he cries with me," said Souza.

This time, these tears were happy.

"We'll get through this all together," said Vigil.

"There's still hope. There's still love," Souza added.