Frontier expands COVID safety measure by providing employees with KN95 masks

This week, the Golden Pride on Lomas was shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus. The state rapid response team was notified and the restaurant was cleaned and disinfected, but still remains closed. As the pandemic continues, the Rainosek’s said they are making modifications to continue to operate safely.

“We've put in, for separations, we have plastic between the booths and that I think gives people a little more reassurance that we're doing a lot of things right and trying to keep everyone safe,” Dorothy said,

Barriers were also installed between the registers and hand sanitizer stations were placed around the restaurant. The Rainosek’s said the most important thing customers and staff can do is continue wearing their masks.

“We're looking forward to hopefully that if people continue to wear the masks and wash their hands that we can keep this thing under control and hopefully we can increase the seating in the restaurant,” Larry said.

The Frontier has 70 employees so there are enough KN95 masks for now, but they will likely need around 1,000 to replenish them and provide masks for everyone at Frontier and Golden Pride locations.