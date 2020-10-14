Frontier expands COVID safety measure by providing employees with KN95 masks | KOB 4
Frontier expands COVID safety measure by providing employees with KN95 masks

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 14, 2020 06:19 PM
Created: October 14, 2020 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Owners of Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants are expanding their COVID safety measures by providing employees with KN95 masks. This week, they ordered 200 masks for Frontier employees to try out.

“Our son is a doctor and these are the ones they use, and when we found out that we could get them we thought, ‘Well lets just try it and see if we get a good reception from our Frontier employees, our supervisors first,’” said Frontier owner Dorothy Rainosek.

Dorothy and Larry Rainosek, Frontier and Golden Pride restaurant owners, said keeping up with the challenges brought on by coronavirus have been tough, but their priority is keeping employees and customers safe.

“They are the first line and if we don't protect them then we have all kinds of issues and closing down is not something we would never ever want to have to do again,” Dorothy said

This week, the Golden Pride on Lomas was shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus. The state rapid response team was notified and the restaurant was cleaned and disinfected, but still remains closed. As the pandemic continues, the Rainosek’s said they are making modifications to continue to operate safely.

“We've put in, for separations, we have plastic between the booths and that I think gives people a little more reassurance that we're doing a lot of things right and trying to keep everyone safe,” Dorothy said,

Barriers were also installed between the registers and hand sanitizer stations were placed around the restaurant. The Rainosek’s said the most important thing customers and staff can do is continue wearing their masks.

“We're looking forward to hopefully that if people continue to wear the masks and wash their hands that we can keep this thing under control and hopefully we can increase the seating in the restaurant,” Larry said.

The Frontier has 70 employees so there are enough KN95 masks for now, but they will likely need around 1,000 to replenish them and provide masks for everyone at Frontier and Golden Pride locations.


