Frontline workers, Veterans begin getting COVID-19 at VA hospital in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Frontline workers, Veterans begin getting COVID-19 at VA hospital in Albuquerque

Frontline workers, Veterans begin getting COVID-19 at VA hospital in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 21, 2020 01:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque is one of 37 sites across the country that is providing vaccines to Veterans and frontline workers. 

The COVID-19 vaccine is first going to people who are considered the most vulnerable to infection, starting with health care workers and those residing in long-term care units. 

“After many months of tireless efforts, we are thrilled the vaccine is here and honored to be one of the first VA sites to administer it,” said Andrew Welch, Director, New Mexico VA Medical Center. “We are following the VA COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan to ensure a safe, evidence-based and equity-focused vaccine rollout for VA frontline workers and Veterans”   

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Albuquerque hospital was selected because of its ability to vaccinate a large number of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

AFR crews respond to electrical fire near Sunport
AFR crews respond to electrical fire near Sunport
Police: Suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque now ruled a homicide
Police: Suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque now ruled a homicide
BCSO Sheriff says he will not enforce ‘unconstitutional laws’ under state’s COVID response
BCSO Sheriff says he will not enforce ‘unconstitutional laws’ under state’s COVID response
Tiny Home Village nears completion
Tiny Home Village nears completion
State, local leaders confident that CARES Act funds will be spent before use-it or lose-it deadline
State, local leaders confident that CARES Act funds will be spent before use-it or lose-it deadline