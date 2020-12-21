Frontline workers, Veterans begin getting COVID-19 at VA hospital in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque is one of 37 sites across the country that is providing vaccines to Veterans and frontline workers.
The COVID-19 vaccine is first going to people who are considered the most vulnerable to infection, starting with health care workers and those residing in long-term care units.
“After many months of tireless efforts, we are thrilled the vaccine is here and honored to be one of the first VA sites to administer it,” said Andrew Welch, Director, New Mexico VA Medical Center. “We are following the VA COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan to ensure a safe, evidence-based and equity-focused vaccine rollout for VA frontline workers and Veterans”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Albuquerque hospital was selected because of its ability to vaccinate a large number of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
