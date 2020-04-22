Frustrated couple jumps through hoops to receive unemployment benefits

"Literally the guy on the phone from the Department of Labor told me the other day, when I finally talked to somebody is that I moved back to New Mexico at the wrong time, and I'm like, well, yeah, but I wasn't planning this,” Bill said.

The Jordan’s are two of thousands of New Mexico residents who are still struggling financially because of the pandemic. Kelli works at Lovelace Hospital, but was furloughed because she’s considered nonessential. Bill works at a local car dealership, but his hours were drastically reduced.

"Working 55, 60 plus hours a week and then you go down to just working Tuesday and Friday,” Bill said.

The two called the Department of Workforce Solutions to file for benefits, but received no luck.

"When I talked to him that was on, the 16th, the day I called 180 times, that was the day I emailed you,” Bill said

"The reason we got through was because we decided to push a different number on the automation, and we got a live person,” Kelli said.

But now, the Jordan’s face two more obstacles. The first, is their recent move back home.

"Well, we have to get this letter from Oklahoma to show that you have just a dollar's worth of income in quarter two and then you would qualify,” Bill said.

Even when and if that letter arrives, Bill has found himself between another rock and a hard place. While Bill can qualify for benefits since his hours were reduced, financially speaking, he’d be better off to just quit his job.

"If I make over $96 for any given week when I do my certification, I'm not eligible for that week's benefits,” Bill said.

The Jordan’s were planning on buying a home. Instead, the couple has had to move into a one-bedroom apartment.

"Having to borrow money from your parents at our age is, credit cards are maxed, it's like OK, we need to call somebody,” Kelli said.

KOB 4 reached out to the Department of Workforce Solutions about the Jordan’s difficulty getting through to someone. A spokesperson said there are now more than 230 workers dedicated to answering calls and that the department implemented new guidelines for when people should call based on the last number of their social security:

To apply for benefits online, click here or call 1-877-664-6984 on the day that corresponds with the last number of your Social Security:

0–3: Monday

4–6: Tuesday

7–9: Wednesday

Missed your day: Thursday and Friday