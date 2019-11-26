Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School

Wiggens' arrest was related to a 90-day federal operation called "Operation Triple Beam".

BCSO released the following statement about the arrest:

"Today the U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team apprehended him [Wiggens] after he fled and barricaded himself. We continue to work with the federal authorities to combat Albuquerque's crime crisis in order to keep the children, families, and businesses safe."