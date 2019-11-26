Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School | KOB 4
Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 26, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: November 26, 2019 08:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive who barricaded himself near Central and Washington Tuesday.

The standoff prompted a two hour lockdown at nearby Highland High School.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Joshua Wiggens, also known as "Nutzo".

A spokesman with the U.S. Marshals said arrest warrants were executed because Wiggens violated his pretrial release conditions.

Wiggens' arrest was related to a 90-day federal operation called "Operation Triple Beam".

BCSO released the following statement about the arrest:

"Today the U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team apprehended him [Wiggens] after he fled and barricaded himself. We continue to work with the federal authorities to combat Albuquerque's crime crisis in order to keep the children, families, and businesses safe." 


