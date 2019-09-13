Fugitive priest faces sentencing in US sex abuse case | KOB 4
Fugitive priest faces sentencing in US sex abuse case

Associated Press
September 13, 2019 09:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A former Roman Catholic priest found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse in New Mexico is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Santa Fe.
    
Federal prosecutors are requesting a sentence of more than 30 years in prison for Arthur Perrault, once a pastor at an Albuquerque parish and a chaplain at Kirtland Air Force Base. The 81-year-old maintained his innocence throughout his trial in April.
    
A jury found him guilty of sexually abusing an altar boy at the base in Albuquerque and a veterans' cemetery in Santa Fe. Both sites are within federal jurisdiction.
    
He vanished from New Mexico in 1992 as he faced accusations that he had sexually assaulted children. He was captured in Morocco and returned to the United States in 2017.

