Funeral services set for Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 03, 2020 12:26 PM
Created: January 03, 2020 10:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Funeral services have been set for longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez.
Parking will be free and open to the public at the parking garage on the east side of the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Sanchez was first elected to the city council in 2005. He died New Year's Day after suffering a medical emergency in November.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Ken’s name to:
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company