Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Christina Rodriguez
April 28, 2019 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday morning, people will come together to honor and remember postal carrier Jose "Pepe" Hernandez.
Hernandez was shot and killed on April 22 during his route in southwest Albuquerque.
Investigators say he was trying to protect a woman from her teenage son, 17-year-old Xavier Zamora. Zamora was arrested after a two-day manhunt. He now faces federal charges.
People who know Hernandez best say the army veteran and father of four would have stepped in to help again.
There will be a memorial service Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Loma Colorado Boulevard in Rio Rancho.
Then, military funeral honors will be at 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The services are open to the public.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or the NAI/NM Resource Center for Victims of Violent Death.
People can also contribute to a fund for the family by visiting any Wells Fargo branch and making a donation to the Jose Pepe Hernandez Memorial Fund.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 28, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: April 28, 2019 06:49 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved