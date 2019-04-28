Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old

People who know Hernandez best say the army veteran and father of four would have stepped in to help again.

There will be a memorial service Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Loma Colorado Boulevard in Rio Rancho.

Then, military funeral honors will be at 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The services are open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or the NAI/NM Resource Center for Victims of Violent Death.

People can also contribute to a fund for the family by visiting any Wells Fargo branch and making a donation to the Jose Pepe Hernandez Memorial Fund.