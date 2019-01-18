Furloughed employee opens bakery to pay bills | KOB 4
Furloughed employee opens bakery to pay bills

Brittany Costello
January 18, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Three weeks ago, Veronica Brick received the news that she was furloughed from her job with the National Park Service.

“The bills started coming in. I was getting notifications that my water bill was ready for payment, my PNM bill was ready for payment, my car payment was about to be due in a few days,” Brick said.

With no money coming in and a family to help support, Brick decided to put her culinary arts degree to work.

“My dream has been to open up a bakery. I’ve always wanted to,” she said.

Brick started Roni B’s Bakery, where she’s crafting cookies to try to pay her bills.

She says that she’s thankful for the amount of support she has been getting.

“I’ve woken up in tears because I’m just so thankful that everyone in the community is just going to help,” Brick said.

Due to the government shutdown, she does not know when she will be called back to work or receive a paycheck.

Brick has a Facebook page where she is taking orders from people who would like to buy her desserts.

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 18, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: January 18, 2019 09:07 PM

