Furloughs on the table as APS deals with budget deficit

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 08, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is looking for ways to trim more than $10 million from next year's budget.
"We are definitely, I am pretty positive, we are going to have a second wave of cuts," said APS board member Peggy Muller-Aragón. "Right now, what we’re doing is doing our first wave."
APS said the shortfall is due to a decrease in student enrollment, and costs associated with the coronavirus.
The district sent employees a letter this week. It says, "Our goal, as always, is to keep cuts away from the classroom and schools, which is why we have asked departments to submit a plan for cutting 10 percent of their budgets."
The district is also considering giving more 1,000 employees an eight-day furlough.
Eliminating the expansion of the arts program in elementary schools is also on the table.
"I am never going to be for a scenario where children are going to be affected in a negative way," Muller-Aragón said.
As KOB previously reported, the state is expecting to a $2 billion-$4 billion shortfall.
School district officials say they want to present a balanced budget before lawmakers make any changes during a special session.
