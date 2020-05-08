Furloughs on the table as APS deals with budget deficit | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Furloughs on the table as APS deals with budget deficit

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 08, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is looking for ways to trim more than $10 million from next year's budget.

"We are definitely, I am pretty positive, we are going to have a second wave of cuts," said APS board member Peggy Muller-Aragón. "Right now, what we’re doing is doing our first wave."

Advertisement

APS said the shortfall is due to a decrease in student enrollment, and costs associated with the coronavirus.

The district sent employees a letter this week. It says, "Our goal, as always, is to keep cuts away from the classroom and schools, which is why we have asked departments to submit a plan for cutting 10 percent of their budgets."

The district is also considering giving more 1,000 employees an eight-day furlough.

Eliminating the expansion of the arts program in elementary schools is also on the table.
 
"I am never going to be for a scenario where children are going to be affected in a negative way," Muller-Aragón said.

As KOB previously reported, the state is expecting to a $2 billion-$4 billion shortfall.

School district officials say they want to present a balanced budget before lawmakers make any changes during a special session. 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases
New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Non-essential dental services may resume in New Mexico
Non-essential dental services may resume in New Mexico
Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
Advertisement


Vandals hit downtown Albuquerque business that has been closed due to COVID-19
Vandals hit downtown Albuquerque business that has been closed due to COVID-19
New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases
New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases
Furloughs on the table as APS deals with budget deficit
Furloughs on the table as APS deals with budget deficit
New Mexicans pay tribute to Georgia man who was shot and killed while jogging
New Mexicans pay tribute to Georgia man who was shot and killed while jogging
WWII veteran greeted to drive-by celebration for his 98th birthday
WWII veteran greeted to drive-by celebration for his 98th birthday