Future of public safety bills up on the air

The house overwhelmingly passed the public safety package Monday night and sent it to the Senate.

The package was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the chairman, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, has not called for a debate.

If it clears the Senate Judiciary Committee, it will then go to the Senate Finance Committee and then the full Senate for a vote.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller backed a different bill that he believes would help with public safety.

He asked for $10 million to help create programs that would reduce teen violence. The request was never put into the budget, meaning it’s likely dead.

However, the Albuquerque Police Department is holding out hope.

“We believe there is enough time in this legislature to make this bill a success,” said Damon Martinez, senior public safety advisor to APD.