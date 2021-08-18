Galloping Goats Pumpkin Patch finds new purpose for its herd

Siberian elm is the main invasive plant they target. The elm grows very quickly, gets very dense and prevents native plants from growing, which impacts the area's wildlife.

Natural conditions prevented plants like the Siberian elm in the past but changing conditions do not guarantee that prevention anymore.

"As climate change warms the planet up, we don’t have as much overbank flooding from the river as we used to," Sandia Pueblo Bosque Project Manager Michael Scialdone said. "So we don't have the natural tools that clear things out and manage the fuels."

"For centuries for the ages, migratory herds have come through and done just what the goats are doing," Wade explained. "They’ll come through and they’ll mow an area down and they’ll move on and the environment’s able to recover. And as the goats go through and eat things they’re just fertilizing the ground behind them. "

As the goats move along, they are continuously helping the community in different ways.

"It’s very efficient because the goats do things that our other contact crews like fire departments and other contractors can’t necessarily do where it’s not cost effective," Haines said.

"The goats are happy. They’ve got food," Wade expressed. "At the same time, we’re really accomplishing a lot for the state, for here, for the Sandia Pueblo and for the environment."

Galloping Goats also has a program where people can rent goats to help with backyard weed control. The goats can be rented out via social media or email, gallopinggoatgrazing@gmail.com