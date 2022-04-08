Gallup High teacher weighs in on senior prank fallout

"I didn't see anything that I would call like permanent graffiti or tags, or there was nothing like that," she said. "In terms of this senior prank, while there are absolutely legitimate concerns about the fact that the seniors didn't come consult with administration before they did the prank, the actual impact of the prank was extremely minimal."



MacLean added that she is concerned about the impact the prank could have on students' futures.



"If they did get long-term suspended, this could greatly impact their graduation,” she said. “This going on their records could also impact things like scholarships, college acceptances, and the district is going as far as to threaten criminal action, which could have a huge impact on the student's chances of careers in the future."

MacLean went on to say, "I feel like I need to step in and protect my students from their own district."



KOB 4 tried calling the deputy superintendent at GMCS again Friday, and has left multiple voicemails in an attempt to ask follow-up questions about the district’s press release. We have not heard back. We did get a hold of the principal of Gallup High School, who said she “cannot comment on anything at this time.”