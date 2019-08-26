Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault

Justine Lopez
August 26, 2019 07:46 PM

GALLUP, N.M.— Gallup police are on the hunt for a traveling nurse who is accused of a number of sexual assaults around Gallup.

Advertisement

Dustin Hopper, 31, is accused of raping a woman in a Gallup motel two weeks ago. The victim said Hopper was armed with a gun.

“She described him as carrying a handgun on his hip constantly through this visit. He was armed,” said Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo, with Gallup Police.

According to the criminal complaint, Hopper had a contract with a hospital near Gallup but was terminated due to the current in-house investigations of unwanted sexual advances.

The Apache County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating another case with Hopper that involved sexual assault.

Police said Hopper may be headed for Ft. Worth, Texas—his hometown.

Police have advised the public to notify them if he is seen.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Created: August 26, 2019 07:46 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man on life support following shooting in Valencia County
Man on life support following shooting in Valencia County
Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault
Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault
Family mourns the death of victim killed in Hobbs shooting
Family mourns the death of victim killed in Hobbs shooting
Neighbors say party near UNM got out of control
Neighbors say party near UNM got out of control
APD investigates homicide in NE Albuquerque
APD investigates homicide in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement




Family mourns the death of victim killed in Hobbs shooting
Family mourns the death of victim killed in Hobbs shooting
Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault
Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault
Uber driver now faces manslaughter charge, not second-degree murder charge
Uber driver now faces manslaughter charge, not second-degree murder charge
Prior to 7 people being shot in Hobbs, police visited party to address noise complaint
Prior to 7 people being shot in Hobbs, police visited party to address noise complaint
New "Breaking Bad" movie to premiere in October
New "Breaking Bad" movie to premiere in October