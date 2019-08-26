Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault
Justine Lopez
August 26, 2019 07:46 PM
GALLUP, N.M.— Gallup police are on the hunt for a traveling nurse who is accused of a number of sexual assaults around Gallup.
Dustin Hopper, 31, is accused of raping a woman in a Gallup motel two weeks ago. The victim said Hopper was armed with a gun.
“She described him as carrying a handgun on his hip constantly through this visit. He was armed,” said Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo, with Gallup Police.
According to the criminal complaint, Hopper had a contract with a hospital near Gallup but was terminated due to the current in-house investigations of unwanted sexual advances.
The Apache County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating another case with Hopper that involved sexual assault.
Police said Hopper may be headed for Ft. Worth, Texas—his hometown.
Police have advised the public to notify them if he is seen.
