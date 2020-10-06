Gallup Police recover water trailer stolen from nonprofit, second trailer still missing

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Zoel Zohnnie, founder of the organization Water Warriors United, is resting a little easier after some of his organization's stolen property was recovered.
Zohnnie’s organization helps deliver water to elders and others in need on the Navajo Nation, but two weeks ago two trailers were stolen, putting a huge damper on Zohnnie’s efforts to provide aid.
“We've recovered one, thankfully,” Zohnnie said.
"Even to get one of the trailers back was the world to him, and we were able to see that and be able to have that satisfaction given to someone is job rewarding,” said Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo, with Gallup Police.
Leon Perry and Kevin Retana were arrested for stealing the trailers. Between the two of them they picked up charges of burglary, larceny, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, retaining and disposing of stolen property.
The Gallup Police Department said they received several tips about the missing trailer, but what really helped was tracking on Perry's GPS monitor.
"He had the ankle monitor on and he was at the location where the trailers were stolen from," said Detective Tesheena Wilson, with Gallup Police.
The other trailer, however, is still missing.
“Every trailer I see looks like the trailer we're missing,” Zohnnie said. “Every time I drive by one I'm looking at the make and model and the little stickers on it, I think I'll always be that way."
Anyone with information about the second trailer is asked to contact Gallup Police.
In the meantime, Zohnnie said his group is trying to raise money for a new trailer.
