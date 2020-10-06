Gallup Police recover water trailer stolen from nonprofit, second trailer still missing

Leon Perry and Kevin Retana were arrested for stealing the trailers. Between the two of them they picked up charges of burglary, larceny, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, retaining and disposing of stolen property.

The Gallup Police Department said they received several tips about the missing trailer, but what really helped was tracking on Perry's GPS monitor.

"He had the ankle monitor on and he was at the location where the trailers were stolen from," said Detective Tesheena Wilson, with Gallup Police.

The other trailer, however, is still missing.

“Every trailer I see looks like the trailer we're missing,” Zohnnie said. “Every time I drive by one I'm looking at the make and model and the little stickers on it, I think I'll always be that way."

Anyone with information about the second trailer is asked to contact Gallup Police.

In the meantime, Zohnnie said his group is trying to raise money for a new trailer.