Game and Fish Expo returns to Albuquerque for the weekend | KOB 4
Game and Fish Expo returns to Albuquerque for the weekend

Joy Wang
Updated: February 15, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: February 15, 2020 08:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Outdoor Adventures Hunting & Fish Show is taking place at Expo New Mexico this weekend.

More than a hundred vendors are giving visitors a glimpse of the outdoors and all it has to offer.

Tristanna Bickford with New Mexico Game and Fish said the show gives people an opportunity to learn more about the state’s resources.

“People look at New Mexico as a desert southwest and they don't realize all the amazing resources that we have here. We’ve got hundreds of species of wild life from little critters like snakes all the way up to elk and deer,” Bickford said.

The show is for all ages and runs through Sunday, Feb. 16. Admission for adults is $3 and is free for youth under 18 and for anyone who holds a valid hunting, fishing or furbearer license.

For more information, click here.


