Game and Fish offers hunting, fishing licenses | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Game and Fish offers hunting, fishing licenses

Casey Torres
April 01, 2019 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hunters and fishers in New Mexico need to renew their licenses by today.

Advertisement

Last year's licenses expired yesterday.

Ross Morgan with New Mexico Game and Fish said hunting and fishing help keep certain wildlife populations in check, but bag limits do need to be honored to conserve enough wildlife for future generations.

Morgan said refund policies have also changed.

To view the new rules and regulations or hunting and fishing license prices click here.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: April 01, 2019 07:14 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
Embattled youth home closes amid legal problems
Embattled youth home closes amid legal problems
Game and Fish offers hunting, fishing licenses
Game and Fish offers hunting, fishing licenses
State police investigate downed aircraft outside of Farmington
State police investigate downed aircraft outside of Farmington
Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central
Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central
Advertisement




Governor signs off on first statewide minimum wage increase in a decade
Governor signs off on first statewide minimum wage increase in a decade
Pilot killed in northern New Mexico crash
Pilot killed in northern New Mexico crash
Ben Ray Lujan announces run for US Senate
Ben Ray Lujan
Embattled youth home closes amid legal problems
Embattled youth home closes amid legal problems
Major US airlines hit by delays after glitch at vendor
Major US airlines hit by delays after glitch at vendor