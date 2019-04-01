Game and Fish offers hunting, fishing licenses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hunters and fishers in New Mexico need to renew their licenses by today.
Last year's licenses expired yesterday.
Ross Morgan with New Mexico Game and Fish said hunting and fishing help keep certain wildlife populations in check, but bag limits do need to be honored to conserve enough wildlife for future generations.
Morgan said refund policies have also changed.
