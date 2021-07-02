Garudno’s at Winrock to close its doors

He isn't sure what will replace the longtime cantina with the signature New Mexican flair, but the staff is another matter.

"The staff is going to be taken care of, we have 55 current employees here at this location all of them have agreed to move to one of the other two locations within Albuquerque, so we're keeping them within the Garduno's family which is something we really wanted to pride ourselves on,” he said.

After nearly 30 years of service, Herig said he's grateful to all the loyal patrons at the Winrock location.

"I want to thank the residents of Albuquerque and actually the country, we get a lot of transient traffic through here, a lot of people love Garduno's from around the country, and I want to thank them for their support," he added.

There are two other locations; one near Cottonwood mall, and the other in Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town.