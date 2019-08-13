Gas leak shuts down portion of Montgomery | KOB 4
Gas leak shuts down portion of Montgomery

Christina Rodriguez
August 13, 2019 08:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Montgomery Boulevard is closed between Carlisle and Washington due to a gas leak, according to police.

They said the leak has impacted five separate apartment complexes. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are on scene. 

Police said drivers and residents should avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Created: August 13, 2019 08:21 PM

