Gas line break closes stretch of Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho

Joshua Panas
April 11, 2019 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A gas line break has forced crews to block off a stretch of Southern Boulevard in Rio Rancho.

According to the Rio Rancho Fire Department's twitter account, Southern Boulevard is closed between Golf Course and Nicklaus.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

The gas line break is in the same are where the major Southern Boulevard construction project is taking place.

Updated: April 11, 2019 05:36 PM
Created: April 11, 2019 05:25 PM

