Gas prices skyrocket, near all-time high

"Might as well start walking to work, or riding the bike," Romero remarked.

As of March 7, Bernalillo County's average cost of gas is $3.86/gallon and the lowest average cost is in Union County where gas is averaging $3.51/gallon. Analysts say these soaring prices are due in part to the war in Ukraine as, nationally, the price went up nearly $0.50 in the last week.

While the U.S. doesn't rely heavily on Russian oil, expected sanctions will squeeze the global crude oil market even more. This means even higher prices, especially as spring break rolls around and summer travel nears.