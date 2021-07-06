Gas station operator sues New Mexico over new liquor law | KOB 4
Gas station operator sues New Mexico over new liquor law

The Associated Press
Created: July 06, 2021 07:30 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A company that runs dozens of convenience stores and gas stations in New Mexico is suing the state over new liquor laws that took effect last week.

Western Refining Retail claims a new provision singles out McKinley County by not letting gas stations there sell liquor.

The new rule states any dispenser or retailer licensee who sells gasoline in a county with a population between 56,000 and 57,000 people cannot sell alcohol other than beer.

McKinley is the only county that falls under that population threshold.

Democratic Sen. George Munoz said alcoholism is a problem in the county and that's why he pushed for the language.


