Gas thief spotted on surveillance video at UNM

“It showed a black Camaro coming in and a subject getting out, doing something around the gas tank area with what looked like a container to possibly steal the gas,” said UNM Police Lt. Trace Peck. “Officers responded and found the gas tank had drilled out “

UNM plans on installing more cameras, thanks to $3 million in funding from the state.

Until the cameras are installed, Peck encourages victims of crime to come forward.

“If they see a suspect driving around, somebody getting out of their car with a gas can walking toward a parking lot, that would probably be a good indication they're up to something,” Peck said.