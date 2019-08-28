Gas thief spotted on surveillance video at UNM | KOB 4
Gas thief spotted on surveillance video at UNM

Kassi Nelson
August 28, 2019 05:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man is accused of drilling a hole in the gas tanks of two cars and stealing the gas.

The first incident happened Monday at a UNM building along Menaul. Another incident was reported near the UNM football stadium.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video in the parking lot off Menaul.

“It showed a black Camaro coming in and a subject getting out, doing something around the gas tank area with what looked like a container to possibly steal the gas,” said UNM Police Lt. Trace Peck. “Officers responded and found the gas tank had drilled out “

UNM plans on installing more cameras, thanks to $3 million in funding from the state.

Until the cameras are installed, Peck encourages victims of crime to come forward.

“If they see a suspect driving around, somebody getting out of their car with a gas can walking toward a parking lot, that would probably be a good indication they're up to something,” Peck said.

Updated: August 28, 2019 05:15 PM
Created: August 28, 2019 04:21 PM

