Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex

"I was standing over here smoking a cigarette, and I could smell the gas," Patterson said.

In addition to the latest vehicle that was hit, Patterson's daughter's vehicle was also a target in November.

"We were planning on going out that day for my grandson's birthday and having fun and then -- that happened to her car,” Patterson said.

According to the police report, the investigation is closed, pending any new leads.

Another resident at Eagle Ranch Apartments said his mother was a victim in December.

"Christmas morning, we came outside with my son to play with his toys, and we noticed when we came out here to the parking lot for the apartment complex, it smelled of gas," Emmanuel Antillon said.

The residents at the complex said they made several attempts to reach out to apartment management.

“We've all contacted management, and left messages, ‘call us back, this is what happened,’ and we never get returned calls back," Patterson said. "You know where's our security that you guys said we'd have, and the lighting back here is horrible."

An attorney for the apartment complex said residents' concerns about gas thefts and lighting had not been reported to management.

The attorney added that security patrols take place every night, and light checks occur weekly. The attorney also claims residents are provided with an easy and clear procedure to report problems. Management is then expected to forward reports of criminal activity to police.

