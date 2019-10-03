Gasoline fundraiser for school supplies rankles and pleases | KOB 4
Gasoline fundraiser for school supplies rankles and pleases

The Associated Press
October 03, 2019 06:29 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A major oil company is encountering criticism and appreciation for its pledge to donate $1 to local school math, technology and science projects for every tank of gasoline purchased.
    
Chevron said Wednesday it would make up to $75,000 available to support schools in three New Mexico cities through its “Fuel Your School” program.
    
The company invests heavily in local oil production. Top state and district education officials were scheduled to visit an elementary school as new books are delivered under Chevron’s education initiative.
    
High school senior Jonathan Alonzo of Albuquerque says that Chevron’s charitable efforts put cash-strapped communities in an awkward bind and fly in the face of recent mass student protests against oil dependency.
    
Chevron corporate affairs manager Tommy Lyles says the company strongly supports technology and science education.

