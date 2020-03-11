Gathering of Nations postponed amid coronavirus concerns

The event draws over 80,000 people together and is possible because of a staff of 10,000 people. They are planning to do an online experience in order to produce some portions of the annual event.

The governor's office released the following statement after hearing about the allegations that she was not in contact with officials with the Gathering of Nations:

"The governor's office absolutely was in touch with Gathering of Nations organizers before her press conference today, and to say otherwise is unfortunately disingenuine. Derek Mathews, Gathering of Nations Limited director, was not only understanding, he encouraged the governor to make the call to cancel events at state facilities, including postponing the Gathering of Nations at EXPO New Mexico, because he understood the importance of prioritizing public health.”

To reiterate, the governor does not take this decision lightly – but public health considerations are paramount, and this was done out of an abundance of caution."