Gathering of Nations returning to Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
April 22, 2019 07:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque will host the 36th annual Gathering of Nations pow wow.

The event celebrates Native American culture.

“This is much, much bigger than just our surrounding communities,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “We've got over 750 tribes coming, 3,000 performers, 800 Native artisans, craftsmen and traders, and we are expecting an economic impact of $25 million this year."

Gathering of Nations is the largest event of its kind in North America.

This year, the largest wooden tepee in the world will be on display. It was built with wood from northern New Mexico.

Organizers expect visitors from all over the world to attend the event at Expo New Mexico.

Megan Abundis


Updated: April 22, 2019 07:02 PM
Created: April 22, 2019 05:12 PM

