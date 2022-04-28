'Gathering of Nations' returns in-person to Albuquerque for first time since 2019 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

'Gathering of Nations' returns in-person to Albuquerque for first time since 2019

Brianna Wilson
Created: April 28, 2022 07:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time since 2019, the largest powwow in the U.S. and North America is returning to Albuquerque.

The Gathering of Nations kicks off Thursday, April 28, as over 700 tribes, from all across North America, will gather for three days at Expo New Mexico. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Miss Indian World pageant at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Tickets are available online or they can be purchased at the door.

The pageant will kick off an abundance of events throughout the weekend. For full details, visit the Gathering of Nations website – or watch Brianna Wilson's interview Thursday morning with Larry Yazzie, a performer who gave details on the festivities and did a traditional dance. 

Click the video above to view Brianna's interview with Larry. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Video shows car hitting APS school bus
Video shows car hitting APS school bus
‘I've lost two sons’: Mother of murder victim and convicted murderer shares perspective
‘I've lost two sons’: Mother of murder victim and convicted murderer shares perspective
Report: Albuquerque should shrink public schools, cut jobs
Report: Albuquerque should shrink public schools, cut jobs
Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital could close in just two weeks
Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital could close in just two weeks
Watch: Video shows moments following fatal 'Rust' shooting
Watch: Video shows moments following fatal 'Rust' shooting