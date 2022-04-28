'Gathering of Nations' returns in-person to Albuquerque for first time since 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time since 2019, the largest powwow in the U.S. and North America is returning to Albuquerque.

The Gathering of Nations kicks off Thursday, April 28, as over 700 tribes, from all across North America, will gather for three days at Expo New Mexico. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Miss Indian World pageant at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Tickets are available online or they can be purchased at the door.