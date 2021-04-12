Gathering of Nations to hold virtual powwow weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Gathering of Nations Powwow will be virtual for the second year in a row.

"In December, we had to make a decision, are we going to have a gathering? Are we not going to have a gathering? What are we going to do? So we decided to use the technology we've been playing with and here we are, a Zoom powwow with a virtual live event," said Melonie Matthews of the Gathering of Nations.