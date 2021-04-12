Gathering of Nations to hold virtual powwow weekend

Colton Shone
Updated: April 12, 2021 06:53 PM
Created: April 12, 2021 04:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Gathering of Nations Powwow will be virtual for the second year in a row.
"In December, we had to make a decision, are we going to have a gathering? Are we not going to have a gathering? What are we going to do? So we decided to use the technology we've been playing with and here we are, a Zoom powwow with a virtual live event," said Melonie Matthews of the Gathering of Nations.
People can watch past performances for free on their website on Friday, April 23. On Saturday, April 24, people can pay to watch the Zoom powwow competitions.
"We have about 275 dancers that will be competing in their various categories from all over the United States and Canada," Matthews said. "We have several drum groups that are actually local."
The Miss Indian World competition has been postponed. But there will be a virtual farewell to the current titleholder.
Organizers hope to have an in-person powwow in 2022.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company