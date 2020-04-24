Gathering of Nations virtual pow wow begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Although the 37th Annual Gathering of Nations is canceled this year, people can still enjoy the sights and sounds.



Co-director Melonie Matthews said folks can visit the Gathering of Nations website or PowWows.com for a free virtual experience starting at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.



"It's an edited, enhanced version of last year's webcast of the 2019 Gathering of Nations Pow Wow,” she said. "There will be two channels so to speak. Once you get into the actual link to the webcast... one is pow wow which is inside of Tingley (Coliseum) and one is our Stage 49 which is our contemporary music stage.”



People can also shop online at the Indian Trader’s Market to help out vendors who financially rely on this pow wow.



"This is their livelihood and this is what they do. They travel from pow wow to pow wow and the Gathering of Nations is one of the largest — is the largest,” she said.



But the main reason for the virtual pow wow is to bring some happiness to its viewers.



"There's a lot of spiritual aspects to it, and so for people who perhaps need a little uplifting and positivity, this may fill that void and give them some hope for the future as we go through this pandemic,” Matthews said.