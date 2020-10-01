Geier's former chief of staff accused of assault, battery

"There were all these office issues going on, and John was at the heart of that, and there was a matter brought to my attention that a computer was bought, when I looked deeper into it, a memo was written granting permission from me stamped with my signature stamp that went through where I never gave that authorization," Geier said.

Ross purchased an Apple TV and a new laptop for himself. Geier said the purchases, which were made with taxpayer money, were not authorized.



"I confronted John about it," Geier said. "Turns out he didn't have permission. He thought he could get a $2,500 computer and upgrade it without asking."



Levi Monagle, attorney for John Ross, said the purchases were justified.

"His explanation was, 'my laptop died at the beginning of the COVID shutdown and everyone was working from home. I needed a new one, I asked purchasing if I could get an Apple laptop, they said sure. I went and got one. In order to project my laptop onto the screen when I needed to do presentations, I got an Apple box, which is not a TV, but a little box that allows you to project your screen,' all of this was cleared with purchasing, and that was the end of it," Monagle said.

The issue was presented to APD's Internal Affairs Unit, and Ross was cleared of any wrongdoing.

However, the problems for Ross didn't end there.

A New Mexico State Police report alleges Ross assaulted and battered a female administrative assistant inside the chief's office. The report alleges the assault was tied to the purchases that were in question.

Geier said after Ross used his signature stamp to buy items, he took extra precautions.

"Once that got to my attention, I told my assistant Paulette to lock up those stamps," Geier said. "I said nothing gets stamped without me seeing it."

However, when Ross requested the signature stamp, the police report said, "Ross raised his voice and leaned over her desk extending his hand close to her face and said give me the damn stamp right now Paulette." The report added that Ross "grabbed the stamps from her, he grabbed her hand as well and pulled her partially across her desk."

Geier's version of events mirrors the police report.

"Next thing, John was in Paulette's face demanding not my stamp, but his stamp, which made no sense—kind of a shouting, assaultive—'give me the damn stamp,' he got closer to her," Geier said. "When he gave her the stamp, he pulled it and touched her hand, not in damaging or hurtful way, but rude touching is a low level battery. As well as the assault—he came across her desk and leaned in and was yelling at her."

Ross's attorney disputes those claims.

"He unequivocally disputes the allegations in that report," Monagle said.

The State Police officer listed the alleged offenses as battery and assault, adding he was handing over this case to APD to follow up and investigate.

The city attorney said the city is taking the case seriously, submitting it to appropriate authorities and initiating an investigation.

A spokesman told KOB 4 that the case was referred to the Attorney General's Office.

Ross is no longer with the department.

