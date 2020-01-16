Genealogy site data helps authorities identify suspected rapist in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office announced a historic arrest Thursday morning. Genealogy site data was used to help authorities identify a suspected rapist – the first arrest of its kind in New Mexico.
Angel Gurule, 23, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman who was jogging in the Bosque over four years ago on Christmas Eve.
According to court documents, she was jogging in the early afternoon along the drainage ditch along the Rio Grande, near Rio Bravo. She had taken note when a man had passed her on the trail, but she soon lost sight of him. Later in her run, she recognized the same man was standing by a tree, and he appeared to be talking on his cell phone.
She felt hesitant to run past him because he had stopped in a strange place, but she was already so close and did not want to appear confrontational by turning around. After she ran past him, she looked back and realized he was sprinting toward her. He tackled her to the ground and raped her.
Later, the woman went to the Rape Crisis Center to complete a sexual assault nurse examination. The DNA collected from the rape kit was processed two years later at the New Mexico Scientific Laboratory Division, but no matches were made.
Now, through newly accessible genealogy site data, the DNA was processed again. This time, the results can also show relatives who share that DNA. Investigators can reconstruct the family tree of the identified relatives of the suspect, which led them to Angel Gurule.
In November, detectives followed Gurule and his wife to a local hospital and collected his DNA from a discarded cup. A match was made – confirming that Gurule's DNA matched the DNA from the crime scene.
Gurule has been charged with criminal sexual penetration.
