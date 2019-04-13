George R. R. Martin's theater hosts free screening of Game of Thrones premiere
Christina Rodriguez
April 13, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Jean Cocteau Cinema is hosting a free screening of the Game of Thrones season premiere on Sunday, April 14.
The event is first come, first serve with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the screening at 7 p.m.
Jean Cocteau Cinema was bought and renovated by author George R. R. Martin.
For more information, visit the theater's website by clicking here.
