George R. R. Martin's theater hosts free screening of Game of Thrones premiere

Christina Rodriguez
April 13, 2019 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Jean Cocteau Cinema is hosting a free screening of the Game of Thrones season premiere on Sunday, April 14. 

The event is first come, first serve with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the screening at 7 p.m. 

Jean Cocteau Cinema was bought and renovated by author George R. R. Martin.

For more information, visit the theater's website by clicking here.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 13, 2019 05:22 PM
Created: April 13, 2019 04:22 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

