Georgetown Law provides assist in lawsuit against NM Civil Guard

"So even if we accepted it, say, at face value. The, the notion that the New Mexico Civil Guard was to protect the statue to protect something whether it was the statue, protesters anything else, they lack authority to do that."



The lawsuit, filed by Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez, is seeking "relief."

McCord said "relief" would look similar to what occurred in the Charlottesville case.

"It resulted in court-ordered injunctions prohibiting those organizations any successor organizations and individuals from returning to Charlottesville in groups of two or more people acting in concert while armed with anything that can be used as a weapon during any protest rally demonstration, or march," McCord said. "So that's the kind that was the relief side in Charlottesville, we'd expect to seek similar type of relief here."