Georgia Tech researchers create COVID-19 risk assessment map

"It's really important to include up to date information because it helps people make decisions like last minute decisions. For example, a decision to travel, if you're going to see somebody, or a decision to hold an event or to say 'You know what. We're just going to have this online,’” Dr. Andris said.

According to the map, people in southeast New Mexico have a higher chance of being exposed to the virus than people in other parts of the state. However, Cibola County—which is located in the central western part of the state— has the highest rate of someone being positive at 99% at a 100-person event.

In Bernalillo County, there’s a 76% chance of being exposed to a person with COVID in a crowd size of 100 or a 99% chance in a crowd of 500.

"So if you have an event with 500 people in Bernalillo County, you're inviting the virus as well,” Dr. Andris said.