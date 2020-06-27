Geospatial data company reports fewer New Mexicans are staying home

Joy Wang
Created: June 27, 2020 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Geospatial data company “SafeGraph” reported that fewer New Mexicans are staying home. The company uses smartphone location data to see how people in different states are following stay-at-home orders.
“We saw a peak of on April 16. of 40.5% of households, staying at home. Now, it's just 33.5% of households staying at home every single day, so we're seeing about 7% fewer households staying at home each day now compared to April 16, when New Mexico had its peak,” said Nick Singh, a spokesperson for SafeGraph.
Singh said New Mexico ranks 13th best at staying home. Around the nation, other states are seeing even more movement.
“When Texas and Georgia kind of lead the nation in reopening, we noticed, even states that hadn't changed their policies, they started to leave home more because they were seeing in the news, well, other states are reopening,” Singh said.
Singh also highlighted other state trends.
“We've noticed sit down restaurants are down 30% in New Mexico compared to that first week of March,” he said. “Coffee shops, they're down about 19%. Movie theaters are down a whopping 72% and haven't really made a recovery, even as the state's reopened.”
Quick service restaurants like fast food have only seen a 5% decrease and hotels are seeing steady improvement.
“At the peak of New Mexico staying at home, hotels were down 66%,” Singh said. “Now it's just 33%, so there is a rebound, but things are definitely not back to normal in New Mexico.”
The governor said in previous press conferences that reopening can be delayed is people don’t continue to social distance and wear masks.
Singh said public health officials are utilizing SafeGraph’s data.
“Organizations like the CDC are already using and relying on SafeGraph data to make public health policy,”
Overall, Singh said people are listening when political leaders speak out.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company