Geospatial data company reports fewer New Mexicans are staying home

Singh also highlighted other state trends.

“We've noticed sit down restaurants are down 30% in New Mexico compared to that first week of March,” he said. “Coffee shops, they're down about 19%. Movie theaters are down a whopping 72% and haven't really made a recovery, even as the state's reopened.”

Quick service restaurants like fast food have only seen a 5% decrease and hotels are seeing steady improvement.

“At the peak of New Mexico staying at home, hotels were down 66%,” Singh said. “Now it's just 33%, so there is a rebound, but things are definitely not back to normal in New Mexico.”

The governor said in previous press conferences that reopening can be delayed is people don’t continue to social distance and wear masks.

Singh said public health officials are utilizing SafeGraph’s data.

“Organizations like the CDC are already using and relying on SafeGraph data to make public health policy,”

Overall, Singh said people are listening when political leaders speak out.

