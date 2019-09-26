Get up with Grace: Body temp can impact your sleep | KOB 4
Get up with Grace: Body temp can impact your sleep

Grace Reader
September 26, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It turns out that body temperature can impact how well you rest. Experts with the National Sleep Foundation say a cool room actually makes for the best sleep. 

In this week's Get up with Grace segment, Grace Reader shares why cooler is better for your body. 

